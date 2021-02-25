IIT Jammu, J-K education department sign MoU to improve quality of education

IIT Jammu and the Higher Education Department has inked a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for improving the state of higher education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday evening with an aim to collaborate in order to help the Union Territory with the best academic resources, officials said.

It was signed at a meeting chaired by IIT Jammu Director Manoj Singh Gaur and Talat Parvez Rohella, commissioner secretary, Department of Higher Education.

The IIT is prepared to share the state-of-art research resources and infrastructure with the educational institutions in order to enhance the quality of research in the region, they said.

The experts from IIT Jammu will enhance the knowledge base of the faculty and students on several fronts, including machine learning, big data, cloud computing.

The MoU is set to pave the way for improving the state of higher education in the UT, they added.

The scope of the MoU includes academic, research, administrative, and consultancy collaborations.

They have agreed to work together on improving faculty excellence in degree colleges, faculty development programmes in various disciplines, such as engineering, science and humanities and social sciences for the existing faculty members, improving employability of the youth, knowledge sharing to improve the skill set of faculty members, they said.

They will collaborate to improve the skill set of the faculty members by offering numerous faculty development programmes around the year, equipping them with innovative teaching methods, research excellence in order to deliver quality education to the students.