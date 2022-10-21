Home / Education / News / IIT Jodhpur and DRDO set up DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence

IIT Jodhpur and DRDO set up DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence

Published on Oct 21, 2022

IIT Jodhpur along with DRDO has set up DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence. The Centre was set up on October 20, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur has collaborated with DRDO to set up DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence. The newly setup Centre of Excellence will help students to pursue directed research in different verticals.

The MoU was exchanged between Prof. Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur, and Secretary, DRDO, at Gandhinagar in the presence of Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of the country.

The Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur which is funded by DRDO will carry out directed research in verticals as identified jointly by both the bodies. The research will be carried out by the faculty members and students of IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with different laboratories of DRDO as well as Industry and other academic/ research institutes, read the statement issued by the Institute.

Furthermore, the Centre of Excellence will primarily pursue directed research in the identified verticals including- Desert Welfare Technologies, Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems and Artificial Intelligence for Information and Wargaming Technologies. Along with this, the Centre will also undertake science & technology initiatives as identified by DRDO.

According to the press statement, the Centre will be headed by a Director who will be appointed by the Governing Council of the Centre which is Chaired by the Chairman DRDO and co-chaired by the Director, IIT Jodhpur.

