IIT Jodhpur AR & VR MTech Registration 2023: Last date to apply is June 10

IIT Jodhpur AR & VR MTech Registration 2023 ends tomorrow, June 10, 2023. Candidates can apply at drishti.ai/mtecharvr.

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jodhpur will close the registration process for MTech courses in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) on June 10, 2023. Candidates who are interested can apply online through the official site of IHub Drishti Foundation website ihub-drishti.ai/mtecharvr.

This part time course for academic year 2023-24 has been launched by IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with TIH iHub Drishti Foundation. This program is for working professionals who have a B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA /M.Sc degree in any discipline. This will be the second batch or cohort of the program offered by the School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, IIT Jodhpur.

As per a press release issued by IIT Jodhpur, this program offers working individuals the opportunity to pursue an off-campus MTech in AR-VR Technologies, with limited on-campus immersions of not more than 15 days per semester. The program has a minimum duration of two academic years, where a student needs to fulfil the requirement of 60 credits.

The course curriculum will be led by faculty members from various IITs and industry experts. The selection of the candidates will be based on criteria deemed suitable by the admission committee. Prior research exposure and/or industry experience in areas related to AR & VR will be considered a plus.

