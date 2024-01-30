IIT Jodhpur: Self-reporting of mental illness less than 1% in India, societal stigma a major barrier, claims new study

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur conducted a study recently focusing on the concerning trends regarding the reporting of mental disorders in India. The study revealed that self-reporting of mental illness was less than 1%. A recent study conducted by IIT Jodhpur revealed that self-reporting of mental illness was less than 1%. in India. (Representative image/Unsplash)

According to a press release issued by IIT Jodhpur, the study was based on the 75th Round National Sample Survey, 2017-18 that relied on the self-reporting of the individuals.

As per the release, the data was collected from 555,115 individuals from 8077 villages and 6181 urban areas that were selected randomly. Out of these, 283 were outpatient and 374 hospitalization cases due to mental disorders in India.

The study was conducted as per the logistic regression models which indicated that individuals with higher incomes were 1.73 times more inclined to report health problems in contrast to those with lower incomes.

The findings of the study:

1. Low Self-Reporting of Mental Disorders: Self-reporting of mental disorders in India is considerably lower than the actual burden of the disease indicating a significant gap in identifying and addressing mental health issues.

2. Socioeconomic Disparities: The study revealed a socioeconomic divide, with self-reporting of mental disorders being 1.73 times higher among the richest income group population compared to the poorest in India.

3. Dominance of the Private Sector: With 66.1% of outpatient care and 59.2% of inpatient care, the private sector emerged as a major provider of mental health services.

4. Limited Health Insurance Coverage: About 23% of individuals hospitalized for mental disorders had health insurance coverage at the national level.

5. High Out-of-Pocket Expenditure: The average out-of-pocket expenditures for both `hospitalization and outpatient care were significantly higher in the private sector as compared t1o the public sector.

The study, co-authored by Dr Alok Ranjan, Assistant Professor at the School of Liberal Arts (SoLA) in IIT Jodhpur, and Dr Jewel Crasta from the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at the Ohio State University, Columbus, USA., has been published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems.

Dr Alok Ranjan, while speaking about the low self-reporting on Mental Health Disorders in India, pointed out that a major barrier to reporting mental health disorders is the stigma in society. He said, “The reluctance to report mental health issues persists due to the prevailing stigma, and individuals often choose silence over seeking help, fearing social judgment.”

Dr Ranjan suggested that destigmatizing mental health plays a big role in fostering an environment where seeking support is welcomed.

Notably, the 2017 National Mental Health Survey by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), also indicated that around 197.3 million individuals had a mental disorder in India.

