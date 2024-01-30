BPSC releases admit card for Assistant Curator, Assistant Director and other posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download BPSC admit card for Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director exam

The commission will conduct the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director exam on February 4. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 11 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 2 pm.

It should be noted by candidates who will appear for the written exam that they will need to download the declaration that is available on the official website along with a hall ticket. Candidates should download the declaration form and correctly fill it out before submitting it to the exam center superintendent. As mentioned in the notification, candidates are advised to bring the examination admit card and any other identification documents, such as their driver's license, PAN card, or Aadhar card.

BPSC Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link "Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination- upload of Admit Card" on the home page.

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.