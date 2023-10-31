IIT Kanpur files over 1,000 IPRs, 400 granted IPRs and records 13.76% of technology transfer

According to a press release by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), the institute has filed over 1,000 IPRs and granted more than 400 IPRs till date. Along with the IPR filings, a technology translation percentage of 13.76% was also achieved. Along with the IPR filings, a technology translation percentage of 13.76% was also achieved by IITK. (File Photo)

“IIT Kanpur's remarkable achievement of surpassing 1,000+ filings and securing 400+ patents is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless commitment of its world-class faculty, researchers and innovators. This remarkable milestone underscores the institution's pursuit of excellence in advancing knowledge and pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Prof S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur.

“Both the faculty and students have played a significant role in this achievement. The IPR Cell at IIT Kanpur was established in the year 2000 with the primary goal of facilitating patent filing and maintenance to safeguard the research and development efforts undertaken within the institution has contributed to the commendable benchmark,” said Prof Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur.

The institute has licensed certain featured technologies such as the ‘Bhu Parikshak’, a portable soil testing device licensed to Agronxt Services Pvt. Ltd. that can test up to 1 lakh soil test samples and has helped more than 1 million farmers during the first year after launch. Some other notable products include Checko, an anti-counterfeiting solution that helps to identify counterfeit products and is licensed to Transpack Technologies and a patent design of convertible school bag that has been licensed to PROSOC Innovators Pvt. Ltd, where more than 5,50,000 students across 20 states in India have been happy customers, mentioned the press release.

The IP and technology transfer office of IIT Kanpur focuses on building a culture of IP creation among students as well as faculty members. Various awareness programs and workshops are conducted to overcome some challenges to IP creation. The office also manages the tech transfer activities and commercialization of the technologies developed at IITK wherein the institute helps to promote and license innovations for the benefit of the public and overcome the prevailing challenges in the country, informed IITK.

