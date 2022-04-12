IIT Kanpur gets USD 2.5 million from Alumnus foundation for new medical school

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Anil and Kumud Bansal Foundation to support the School of Medical Sciences and Technology (SMST).

Anil Bansal, the proprietor of the foundation and an alumnus of the institute, and his wife Kumud Bansal have promised USD 2.5 million for the new school, IIT Kanpur said.

The school will be named ‘Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology’. The school will be completed in two phases and would host a 500-bed super-specialty hospital, among other amenities, it added.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “Our vision has been getting shaped with the growing generous insights and contributions from our global alumni network. We planted the seed for setting up a dedicated school to bridge the gap between medical and technology disciplines in order to bring a paradigm shift in medical research and innovation in India, and now it is our alumni who are coming forward to help us nurture that vision into a reality.”

“To be able to contribute to one’s alma mater always feels great and when the occasion is such a noble one, the excitement gets multiplied…this new endeavor to set up a one-of-a-kind School of Medical Sciences & Technology would truly bring a new outlook to the field of medical research and innovation in India. My wife Kumud, and I are delighted to be part of this journey,” Bansal said.