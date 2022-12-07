Home / Education / News / IIT Kanpur Placements: 918 students placed at the end of day 5

IIT Kanpur Placements: 918 students placed at the end of day 5

news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:25 PM IST

A total of 181 national and international companies have made 770 job offers to students. This is in addition to 207 pre-placement offers made earlier, IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur Placements: 918 students placed at the end of day 5
IIT Kanpur Placements: 918 students placed at the end of day 5
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

A total of 918 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have been placed at the end of the fifth day of placements, the institute said on Tuesday.

A total of 181 national and international companies have made 770 job offers to students, IIT Kanpur said in a press statement.

This is in addition to 207 pre-placement offers made earlier, it added.

“At the end of Day 5, the institute has received a total of 770 job offers from 181 national as well as international companies. Up till now, 918 students have secured jobs through cacmpus placement and PPOs (pre-placement offers). This number includes 207 students who have bagged PPOs from National and International companies, approximately 33% higher than the placement session 2021-22.”

The highest domestic package so far is 1.9 crore and in total, 33 one crore plus offers have been recieved by students, the institute informed.

"Last year, the highest packages at the end of Phase I of placement season 2021-

22, were USD 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic.So far, a total of 74 international offers have been received by IIT Kanpur this season, as compared to 47 international offers received during the last year," IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur said this year's top recruiters include Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, and Square Point Capital.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit kanpur
iit kanpur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out