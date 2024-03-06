 IITK's CER spearheads dialogue on power market derivatives | Education - Hindustan Times
News / Education / education news / IIT Kanpur's CER brings together industry experts to discuss power market derivatives

IIT Kanpur's CER brings together industry experts to discuss power market derivatives

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2024 02:39 PM IST

The event featured two panel discussions and deliberations among industry experts.

A stakeholder consultation workshop on ‘Developing Power Market Derivatives for the Indian Power Sector’ was conducted by IIT Kanpur's Centre for Energy Regulation (CER) at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

A presentation on the key outcomes of an ongoing study conducted by CER with support from the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation was put forward by Professor Anoop Singh, Department of Management Sciences, IIT Kanpur.(Handout)
A presentation on the key outcomes of an ongoing study conducted by CER with support from the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation was put forward by Professor Anoop Singh, Department of Management Sciences, IIT Kanpur.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the event saw the gathering of key stakeholders and addressed the evolving dynamics of the Indian power sector. Discussions on exploring solutions that are innovative and developing risk mitigation strategies were held.

A presentation on the key outcomes of an ongoing study conducted by CER with support from the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation was put forward by Professor Anoop Singh, Department of Management Sciences, IIT Kanpur. He proposed an innovative approach to facilitate sector-wide participation in financially settled and physically delivered derivatives, aimed at mitigating risks encountered by DISCOMs, Open Access Consumers, and Thermal/RE generators, mentioned the press release.

The event featured two panel discussions and deliberations among industry experts. At the end of the workshop, there was a consensus on the potential of power derivatives to enhance market efficiency and manage risks in the Indian power sector, stated the press release.

