IIT Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI and Ericsson to work together for joint research in Responsible AI

Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) announced that it is partnering Ericsson for joint research in the area of Responsible AI. Ericsson signed an agreement to partner with IIT Madras' CeRAI as a ‘Platinum Consortium Member’ for five years.

Under this MoU, Ericsson Research will support and participate in all research activities at CeRAI.

Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) is a virtual interdisciplinary research centre at IIT Madras. According to CeRAI, it envisions to be a premier research centre for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI with immediate impact in deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem.

The centre says it aims to pursue research in the domains of Ethical and Responsible AI and become the standard body in the country to recommend guidelines and policies to make deployable AI models/ systems more accountable, explainable and responsible.

According to a press release issued by IIT Madras, Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Global Head of Ericsson Research, said, “6G and future networks aim to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds, enabling immersive AR/VR experiences. While AI-controlled sensors connect humans and machines, responsible AI practices are essential to ensure trust, fairness, and privacy compliance. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge methods to enhance trust and explainability in AI algorithms for the public good. Our partnership with CERAI at IIT Madras is aligned with Indian Government’s vision for the Bharat 6G program.”

A panel discussion on ‘Responsible AI for Networks of the future’ was organised during the symposium held at the IIT Madras campus.

Addressing the symposium, Chief Guest, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “Research on AI will produce the tools for operating tomorrow’s businesses. IIT Madras strongly believes in impactful translational work in collaboration with the industry, and we are very happy to collaborate with Ericsson to do cutting edge R&D in this subject," stated the media release.

The Speakers and Panellists of the Symposium included Prof. R. David Koilpillai, Qualcomm Institute Chair Professor, IIT Madras, Dr. Harish Guruprasad, Core Member, CeRAI, IIT Madras, Dr. Arun Rajkumar, Core member – CeRAI, Dr. Jorgen Gustafsson, Head of AI , Ericsson Research, Dr. Catrin Granbom, Head of Cloud Systems and Platforms, Ericsson Research, Kaushik Dey, Research Leader -AI/ML, Ericsson Research - India.

