IIT Madras launches minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’

Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Objective of this minor stream is to build immersive, experiential & fun programs for students to hone essential personal, social & leadership skills so that they play to their full potential & contribute to Nation building and global impact, IIT Madras said.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on February 8 announced the launch of a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’.

The courses/programs in this stream are aimed to aid students in their personal and professional development, the institute said in a press statement.

“The Institute already offers several courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. Around 1,500 students register for these courses, annually. The new minor stream will greatly boost the efforts of the Institute to transform student culture, talent and leadership and achieve holistic development,” it added.

The institute said that this stream will be open to all the students of B.Tech and Dual Degree programs.

Highlighting the importance of such courses, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Personal Development programs help fulfil the inner (human) urge to actualize one’s full potential through self-discovery, self-awareness, self-leadership and self-mastery. Specifically these programs are expected to positively impact the way of thinking in our young minds. Professional Development programs help build both interpersonal and transferable skills with an objective to meet various career aspirations of our students.

The courses in the stream include Self Awareness; Happiness Habits and Success; FLOW for high performance, Systems Thinking and Discovering Creativity.

