Home / Education / News / IIT Mandi, NSDC launches certificate courses in Data Science & Machine Learning

IIT Mandi, NSDC launches certificate courses in Data Science & Machine Learning

news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:20 PM IST

IIT Mandi and NSDC have launched certificate courses in Data Science and Machine Learning. The eligibility test for admissions to these courses will be conducted on October 15 and 16.

IIT Mandi
IIT Mandi
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mandi along with National Skills Development Corporation, NSDC launches certificate courses in Data Science and Machine Learning. The eligibility test to register for the courses will be conducted by the Institute on October 15 and 16, 2022.

The certificate courses duration is for 6 months and advanced certificate courses duration is for 9 months. The program will commence in the first week of November 2022. The courses mentioned above will be conducted by Institute’s faculty members through live-streaming sessions. On completion of the course, the program certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC, read the Institute’s press release.

These courses will help students to explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Professionals, and Consultants on new-age skills. The courses will help candidates to get placement support and career guidance.

The selection of the candidates will be completed on the basis of performance in eligibility test. The complete details about the courses can be checked on official link - futureacad.com/iit-mandi/.

Registration link here

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit mandi education news
iit mandi education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out