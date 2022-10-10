IIT Mandi, NSDC launches certificate courses in Data Science & Machine Learning

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mandi along with National Skills Development Corporation, NSDC launches certificate courses in Data Science and Machine Learning. The eligibility test to register for the courses will be conducted by the Institute on October 15 and 16, 2022.

The certificate courses duration is for 6 months and advanced certificate courses duration is for 9 months. The program will commence in the first week of November 2022. The courses mentioned above will be conducted by Institute’s faculty members through live-streaming sessions. On completion of the course, the program certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC, read the Institute’s press release.

These courses will help students to explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Professionals, and Consultants on new-age skills. The courses will help candidates to get placement support and career guidance.

The selection of the candidates will be completed on the basis of performance in eligibility test. The complete details about the courses can be checked on official link - futureacad.com/iit-mandi/.

