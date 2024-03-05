IIT Roorkee collaborates with NIH to host Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, emphasis laid on sustainable water management

IIT Roorkee’s highly anticipated Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 was inaugurated on Monday. The event is a collaborative initiative by the IIT Roorkee and the National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee (NIH). IIT Roorkee and National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee collaborate to host Roorkee Water Conclave 2024.

According to a press release, the conclave is attended by over 50 international experts and more than 12 exhibitors who delve into the critical issues of responsible water management and the circular economy, thereby paving the way for a sustainable future.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The release states that the partnership between the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and IIT Roorkee gives an impetus to the impact of the Roorkee Water Conclave, combining expertise from the two institutions with a rich legacy in the water sector.

Also read: Central Bank of India SO admit card 2024 released at centralbankofindia.co.in, download link here

The conclave serves as a pivotal platform for global discourse on water resources management. Topics in the event range from water management to emerging technologies which facilitates interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange.

As per the release, the conclave is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India.

Prof Berit Arheimer, a hydrologist from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), and President International Association for Hydrological Sciences addressed the event wherein he emphasized the critical role of collaborative platforms like the Roorkee Water Conclave in addressing global water challenges.

She also emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary dialogue and knowledge exchange in developing sustainable water management solutions that benefit societies worldwide.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, said during the Presidential Address that the conclave is a testament to the institution’s commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering collaboration in the critical area of water management.

He added that the conclave got an added significance with the patronage of the Ministry of Jal Shakti which portrays governmental dedication to overcoming water-related issues.

Also read: ShikshaLokam hosts third edition of InvokED; leaders, academicians & students from across globe attend 2-day event

Likewise, Dr M.K. Goel, Director of National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee said that the conclave provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas and chart a course towards sustainable water management by leveraging the collective expertise and resources.

Some of the other speakers in the conclave included Prof. Arun Kumar, Convener of Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, and Prof Ankit Agarwal from the Department of Hydrology.