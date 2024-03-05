ShikshaLokam hosts third edition of InvokED; leaders, academicians & students from across globe attend 2-day event

Bengaluru-based NGO ShikshaLokam hosted the third edition of InvokED - a Global Dialogue on Education Leadership, on March 1 and 2, 2024. ShikshaLokam hosted the third edition of InvokED on March 1st and 2nd, 2024.

According to a press release, InvokED 3.0 witnessed the participation of education leaders, practitioners, academicians, market players, teachers, and students from across the globe.

As per the release, the focus of the third edition was on collective leadership and efforts to power India’s journey towards equity in education, in line with the vision of a world-class Indian education system.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Co-Founder of Infosys and Founder of ShikshaLokam S.D Shibulal emphasized the importance of education leaders leading the improvement process to develop public schools in the country, thereby ensuring children get access to quality education as a fundamental right.

He added that achieving this vision requires collective action from all those engaged in improving the learning outcomes.

“At ShikshaLokam, our reach spans across 27 Indian states and UTs, with over 570,000 education leaders leading improvements in more than a million schools across the nation,” informed Shibulal.

Khushboo Awasthi, Co-founder of ShikshaLokam, shed light on InvokED 3.0 and said that ShikshaLokam has been reimagining education leadership by catalyzing interactions, ideas and actions leading to development opportunities for individuals and institutions engaged in K-12 education systems.

“We wanted the 2024 edition to provide participants an opportunity to come together and reimagine solutions and strategies to drive sustainable change in their individual ecosystems, which will uplift the education system as a whole,” she said.

Day 2 of InvokED 3.0 saw the Shikshāgraha Utsav – a celebration of innovation and micro-improvement stories in classrooms from across the country.

