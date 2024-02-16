IIT Roorkee & EIL collaborate to drive research and innovation

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) joined hands intending to enhance innovation and research in areas of green technologies. An MoU was signed between both the organisations who are ready to start collaborative projects focusing on cutting-edge research initiatives.

Key research domains identified for exploration include innovative methods for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable chemicals, demonstrating a dedication to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions while unlocking economic opportunities. This also includes pioneering efforts in the tri-reforming of methane to produce syngas, catalytic conversions of CO2 into olefin and methanol, and the development of catalytic processes for converting lignocellulosic biomass into high-value chemicals, informed the press release.

Through this collaboration, both entities aim to address pressing challenges in fields such as renewable energy, sustainable development, and environmental conservation, mentioned IIT Roorkee.

Speaking about the collaboration Prof KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said “Collaboration is at the heart of innovation, and our partnership with Engineers India Limited represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards scientific excellence. Together, we're poised to unlock new possibilities, push boundaries, and create solutions that will shape a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.”