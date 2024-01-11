close_game
News / Education / News / IIT Roorkee hosts workshop on lifestyle-related, non-communicable diseases in adult women, experts delve on way forward

IIT Roorkee hosts workshop on lifestyle-related, non-communicable diseases in adult women, experts delve on way forward

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 11, 2024 11:50 AM IST

The workshop was organized by IIT Roorkee’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and attended by a plethora of guests and domain experts.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted an international workshop on ‘Social Determinants of Lifestyle Related Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases among Adult Women in India’ on Wednesday.

IIT Roorkee hosts international workshop on 'Social Determinants of Lifestyle Related Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases among Adult Women.'
IIT Roorkee hosts international workshop on ‘Social Determinants of Lifestyle Related Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases among Adult Women.’

According to a press release issued by the institute, the workshop was organized by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and was attended by guests and experts from the domain including Dr. Yutaro Setoya of WHO, Prof. Pradyot Ranjan Jena from NIT Surathkal, Dr. Swati Sharma from VIT Chennai Campus, and Prof. Sabu S. Padmadas and Prof. Tapas Mishra from the University of Southampton, among others.

Addressing the gathering, IIT Roorkee Director Prof. K. K. Pant, stated that such workshops not only bridge academia with real-world challenges but also reaffirm the institute’s commitment to shaping a healthier and enlightened society.

He added that the workshop focuses on addressing the escalating burden of chronic diseases, especially among vulnerable populations to bridge research gaps and deliver evidence-based solutions.

Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, IPS, Government of Kerala, who attended the event as the chief guest emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaborations to address the complex issue of lifestyle-related diseases. He lauded the collaborations between academia and industry and said it was pivotal for developing effective strategies to tackle health challenges in society.

Patjoshi also stressed the important role of rural Panchayats and almost 14 lakh women elected representatives in awareness campaigns, aggregating data, in addition to the nursing staff for their hands-on experience insights in the research.

Convener of the workshop Prof. Anindya J. Mishra while thanking the speakers and guests, highlighted that the workshop has provided a platform for key discussions and collaborative efforts to address social determinants of lifestyle-related diseases among women.

The workshop concluded with valuable insights by Dr. Tulika Bhattacharyya from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the Deliberations and Way Forward session.

(For more information, visit the official website)

