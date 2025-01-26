In a first, three govt. school band teams to perform in the Republic Day Parade

Three government school teams are performing in the Republic Day Parade for the first time today, January 26, 2025. Three govt. school band teams to perform in the Republic Day Parade(PIB)

Republic Day 2025 Parade live updates

The Ministry of Education said in a press release that a team from PM Shri KGBV Patamda, Jharkhand, will perform at the Rostrum opposite the Presidential dais, synchronized with the Army band, while teams from Govt. Sr. Sec School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, will perform at the Vijay Chowk.

These school bands are among 16 teams in the grand finale of the National School Band Competition 6.0, held on 24-25 January 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Happy Republic Day 2025: 50 images, best wishes, GIFs, greetings, messages to share with loved ones on January 26

The 25-member pipe band from PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, comprises girls from underprivileged families, many of whom are reliant on farming and daily labour. For most, this was their first train journey to Delhi, the ministry said.

It added that they have received guidance from instructors of the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment located at Ramgarh Army Regimental Centre.

The team has been practising for the past three years. In the 2024-25 State-level competition held in Ranchi, the team claimed first place in the pipe band category.

The brass band girls’ team from Govt. West Point Sr. Secondary School, Gangtok, Sikkim, has claimed state, zonal, and national-level accolades. Many of these students hail from humble and challenging backgrounds, the ministry said.

Also read: Republic Day 2025: 15+ inspiring and patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters to remember on January 26

The Education Ministry said the pipe band (boys) contingent of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantt., Karnataka, has many students from families with parents serving in the Indian Army. The team has been trained by MLIRC (Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Belagavi).

The ministry informed that the government has taken initiative to train PM Shri school bands by band instructors/teams of Army Regimental Centres.

It added that training has begun in 11 States/UTs and will commence shortly in the rest of the States/UTs.

“Subsequently, more schools would join the Band System, with support from the Army Regional Centres, opening new opportunities for children. This is a step towards imparting holistic education to students of PM SHRI schools and developing them into well-rounded personalities.”

The ministry is also providing financial support under Samagra Shiksha to states/UTs for organising band competitions at the state level.