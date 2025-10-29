ISB’s AI Factory: How the B-school aims to shape India’s tech future

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched the AI Factory — a new initiative under its AI Venture Initiative (Aivi) — aimed at transforming India’s growing artificial intelligence (AI) potential into real-world, market-ready solutions. By combining research expertise with entrepreneurship support, ISB aims to position the AI Factory as a platform for advancing responsible, scalable, and inclusive AI innovation in India. (File Photo)

The launch event, held recently at ISB’s Hyderabad campus, brought together over 650 participants, including entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and corporate leaders.

Among the 30 speakers at the event were Abhishek Singh, CEO of the India AI Mission and Additional Secretary, MeitY; Prof. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB; Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog and former NASSCOM president; and Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi and President, Glance.

One Indian B-school among world’s top 10 MBA programs. No, it’s not IIM-Ahmedabad According to a press note issued by ISB, the AI Factory has been designed to support innovators, startups, and researchers in developing responsible AI solutions. It brings together six key components — AI labs and testbeds, a discovery marketplace, scale support, infrastructure access, responsible AI frameworks, and a research-to-venture model — to facilitate collaboration between academia and industry.

The initiative has already started working with AI startups focused on healthcare, agriculture, and enterprise applications. Examples include projects using biological modelling to predict Alzheimer’s, developing AI agents for businesses, robotics for agriculture, and vernacular AI tools to make technology more inclusive.

ISB secures 40th spot on Financial Times’ Executive MBA Ranking 2024 “The AI Factory represents a landmark moment for ISB, where we aim for a convergence of talent, research, and industry to turn cutting-edge breakthroughs into solutions that create tangible impact across India’s AI ecosystem,” said Prof. Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, ISB I-Venture.

The project is supported by faculty members from diverse disciplines and has forged partnerships with several innovation enablers, including Mphasis Foundation, AWS, T-Hub, T-AIM powered by NASSCOM, Jupyter AI Foundation, IIIT Hyderabad, and KMC Manipal.