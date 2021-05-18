Jharkhand CM clears proposal to allocate ₹700 cr to teachers and other staffs
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved a proposal to allocate ₹700 crore towards salary of teachers and non-teaching staff for the upgraded high schools.
A state government spokesperson said apart from ₹700 crore allocation for the teachers of upgraded high schools, the CM also approved an allocation of ₹191.41 core for salary of teachers in certain minority schools.
In addition, ₹5.10 crore was approved for teachers of Sanskrit schools. A sum of ₹10 crore was also sanctioned for scholarships under Chief Minister Special Scolarship Scheme for 2021-22.
Also, ₹60 crore was cleared for modernisation of state polytechnics, the spokesperson said.
