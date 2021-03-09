J-K Lt Governor launches super-75 scholarship scheme for meritorious girls
On International Women's Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the launch of Super-75 scholarship scheme to support the education of meritorious girls from poor families, so that they can excel in streams like medicine, engineering, ITI (Industrial training institutes) and humanity and contribute to nation-building.
This is keeping in view of this year's theme of International Women's Day i.e "Choose to Challenge" and to celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India@75.
Strengthening Women Entrepreneurs Ecosystem in J&K, the Lt Governor also announced a new scheme - Tejaswini under Mission Youth, to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakhs to the girls between the age group of 18 to 35 years to start their business.
Mission Youth will provide 10 per cent of the project cost and will also pay the interest every year, said the Lt Governor.
A new era of change and development is ushering in J&K, a change that will provide women with their rightful place, a voice, an identity, and individuality. We are making tireless efforts to ensure women's safety, modern education, and economic independence, the Lt Governor maintained.
Acknowledging women's role in the economic development of J&K, the Lt Governor stressed on the need to put more focus on some key areas like creating a positive environment; skill development of women entrepreneurs; facilitating financial assistance; providing a global market to women entrepreneurs and connecting them with innovative products. We have to work together to break the barriers for the economic development of women, he added.
The Lt Governor observed that J&K has a long history of women glory to bring social change and breaking new grounds as far as gender equality and professional development is concerned.
To lay a strong foundation for the girls, no fee will be charged up to 12th standard from 5,89,000 girl students who took admission in different government-run schools, said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor observed that 88 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and 88 Girls Hostels have been made functional in far-flung areas and this would help in filling the gender gap and controlling the girl child dropout rate. To assist the higher education of girls, the Government is also providing 13 different scholarship schemes, he added.
