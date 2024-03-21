J&K: Students of Class 12 handed out 11 grade question paper; exam postponed, matter to be probed
The Board of School Education (BOSE) postponed the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday, pointing out that it will investigate the matter.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT).
The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said.
The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to a packaging error, the officials said.
The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone the Class 12th examination on Wednesday across the UT.
The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, as per the officials.
