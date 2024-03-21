 J&K: Students of Class 12 handed out 11 grade question paper; exam postponed, matter to be probed | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

J&K: Students of Class 12 handed out 11 grade question paper; exam postponed, matter to be probed

PTI |
Mar 21, 2024 12:33 PM IST

The Board of School Education (BOSE) postponed the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday, pointing out that it will investigate the matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT).

Jammu and Kashmir: Students of Class 12 were handed out question papers meant for Class 11 students on Wednesday. The Board of School Education (BOSE) has postponed the exam and said it will investigate the circumstances that led to the mistake. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Jammu and Kashmir: Students of Class 12 were handed out question papers meant for Class 11 students on Wednesday. The Board of School Education (BOSE) has postponed the exam and said it will investigate the circumstances that led to the mistake. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at gseb.org, download link here

The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to a packaging error, the officials said.

The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone the Class 12th examination on Wednesday across the UT.

The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, as per the officials.

Also read: Latest report claims only 7% Indian colleges achieve full campus placement; strong preference by recruiters on skills

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / J&K: Students of Class 12 handed out 11 grade question paper; exam postponed, matter to be probed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On