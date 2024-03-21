J&K: Students of Class 12 handed out 11 grade question paper; exam postponed, matter to be probed

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT). Jammu and Kashmir: Students of Class 12 were handed out question papers meant for Class 11 students on Wednesday. The Board of School Education (BOSE) has postponed the exam and said it will investigate the circumstances that led to the mistake. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said.

The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to a packaging error, the officials said.

The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone the Class 12th examination on Wednesday across the UT.

The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, as per the officials.

