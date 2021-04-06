Join fourth edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' with PM Modi tomorrow

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday lauded the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' that will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm virtually where lakhs of students will directly connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress.

Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021, adding that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest.

More than 60 per cent of the students who participated in the contest are from Classes 9th and 10th.

For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' creative writing contest.

The Education Minister further said that 'Pariksha Par Charcha' is a unique programme in the world where the Prime Minister of any country connects directly with the crores of students at one time.

"This is the first major example in the world that the Prime Minister of any country will communicate directly with crores of students, parents, and teachers. The exam takes place at every step of life but when there is an exam especially the board exam there is tension," Pokhriyal said.

"It comes to mind how one can get rid of that stress and how to take the stress-free examination. All students and parents will always remember the wonderful guidance by the Prime Minister," he added.

Pokhriyal further said it is also a matter of pleasure that crores of students, teachers and parents of the country are involved in this inspiring programme of the Prime Minister and discussed the stress of the exam.

"On Wednesday at 7 pm, 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan and various platforms of government will telecast the programme live," he said.