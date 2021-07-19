Karnataka CM, Education Ministers wish students for SSLC board exam

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has extended good wishes to all students who are appearing for the class 10 or SSLC exam in the state scheduled for July 19 and 22. The CM took to Twitter to wish the students. "My best wishes to all the students appearing for SSLC exams tomorrow. I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely," he has tweeted.

The SSLC exam will be held in OMR sheets instead of answer sheets and will be of three hour duration. The three-hour exam on July 19 will cover the core subjects -- Maths, Science and Social Science whereas on July 22 there will be exams of languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and other subjects.

As per the data shared by the education department, 8,76,581 students will write the exam at 4,885 centres.

The government has arranged transportation for children to reach the exam centres.

"The Managing Director of the Transport Corporation has issued a circular allowing children to travel in buses by displaying their admission cards. Instructions have been given to ensure that no child should miss the examination for want of a vehicle," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said earlier.

Sending good wishes to students for their exam, he has tweeted in Kannada, "Best wishes to all our proud children attending SSLC exams in the state. All children face the test of calmness, carefreeness, concentration and confidence."

State Higher education minister CS Ashwathnarayan has also tweeted for the students appearing for the board exams. "My best wishes for all the students appearing for SSLC exams. Do not stress out. Our Government has made all arrangements for your safety. Request all students to adhere to all guidelines," he tweeted.

