Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.(Twitter)
Karnataka Dy CM directs officials not to force students in hostels to vacate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday directed officials of the higher education department not to force students residing in hostels to vacate.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:21 PM IST

"Students who are residing in hostels and pursuing Engineering, Diploma, Polytechnic, UG & PG examinations should not be forcefully vacated from the respective college hostels.Instead, all facilities including food should be continued until the examinations are completed," Narayan tweeted.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, further said he has instructed the college administration to ensure special attention and safety measures to be taken by the colleges to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines.

c n ashwath narayan karnataka college youth hostel education + 2 more
