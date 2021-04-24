Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a 'COVID-19 war room' in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff suffering from permanant health issues due to the viral infection.

As the country was facing the second wave of the disease, the Kerala Government Medical Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has submitted a set of expert suggestions to the authorities to consider for immediate implementation.

The suggestions prepared by an expert panel appointed by the outfit's Thiruvananthapuram unit, were handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja the other day, a statement said here on Saturday.

Among the suggestions, the association wanted the government to reserve the medical colleges exclusively for the treatment of critical COVID patients who are in urgent need of oxygen or ventilator support. It also called for making the treatment of ordinary diseases via OP completely online or through smaller hospitals.

A COVID-19 war room should be set up in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements.

"The information on ICU and oxygen bed should be collected in real time and treatment system should be coordinated accordingly," Dr R C Sreekumar, president of KGMCTA, Thiruvananthapuram unit, said here. It also urged the government to ensure adequate stock of fresh high flow nasal oxygen and ventilator at medical colleges, he said.

Pointing to the high risk condititon, which the doctors and medical and staff were prone to,the outfit said over 200 doctors have turned COVID positive in Thiruvananthapuram government medical college alone so far. "So, health workers in medical colleges should be provided with special facilities including an ICU if needed," it said.

As COVID-19 mortality rate was very high among people suffering from kidney diseases, the organisation called for an increase in dialysis facilities for those affected with the virus infection," KGMCTA added.

It also requested the government to consider a two-week lockdown in the state if possible in view of the super spread of the pandemic. Kerala accounted for 28,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far and 1.78 lakh people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection, as per the government figures.