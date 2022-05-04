Kerala TET 2022 February exam begins today

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 February exams will begin on Wednesday. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the February edition of KTET 2022 on May 4 and 5.

Candidates who will appear for Kerala TET 2022 can download admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also download the detailed schedule or time table.

KTET 2022 admit card, time table direct link

Kerala TET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions at Primary, Secondary and High schools.

The examination will be held in two shifts on May 4 and 5. The duration of the paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift is scheduled for 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state.

KTET for category 1 will be held the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it will be conducted in the second shift.

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams will be held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.