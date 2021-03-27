KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 released, check dates here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 for academic year 2021-22. The registration process would begin on April 1, 2021 from 10 am onwards. Parents or guardians who want to register their children for the admission process can check the schedule on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

A child must be 5 years old as on March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). The maximum age of the child should be 7 years. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal.

KVS Admission 2021: Complete Schedule

The complete schedule is given below.

Registration process for Class 1 begins April 1 2021, 10 am onwards Last date of Online Registration for Class-I April 19, 2021, till 7 pm Declaration of provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates April 23, 2021 Release of Second list April 30, 2021 Release of Third List May 5, 2021 Registration for Class-II onwards April 8 to April 15, 2021 Declaration of list of class II onwards April 19, 2021 Admission for class II onwards April 20 to April 27, 2021 Last date of admission for all classes except class XI May 31, 2021

As per the guidelines issued by the Sangathan, out of the available seats of fresh admission 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.





