KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration date extended, notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the registration date for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022. The last date to register for Class 1 admission has been extended till April 13, 2022 instead of April 11, 2022. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

The last date has been extended after Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to register for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for academic session 2022-2023.

The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas was started on Monday, February 28. Parents and guardians who want to apply for Class 1 admission can do it through these simple steps given below.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Registration (sign-up) of first-time user

Login (sign-in) to the admission application portal

Filling in admission application form and uploading documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, it is requested to disseminate this information to all the KVs under your jurisdiction for necessary action by displaying the same on website and notice board in their KVs.