IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Lower primary schools in Assam districts with over 100 covid cases to stay shut
A worker sanitizes the classrooms ahead of the opening of schools after the COVID-19 outbreak, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A worker sanitizes the classrooms ahead of the opening of schools after the COVID-19 outbreak, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
news

Lower primary schools in Assam districts with over 100 covid cases to stay shut

Following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Assam government on Sunday announced that all lower primary schools including pre-primary up to five in districts where more than 100 active cases are marked will remain closed till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Assam government on Sunday announced that all lower primary schools including pre-primary up to five in districts where more than 100 active cases are marked will remain closed till further orders.

The state education department decided closed all lower primary classes in the district where the active number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 100-mark.

However, in the district where the total active cases are below 100, the lower primary classes including pre-Primary up to class 5 can function as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Education Department of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Assam's Health and education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared the official notification and informed about the decision.

After a staggered opening since September, schools (all classes) in Assam have been functioning in full capacity since January 1.

Odisha has reported 3,664 new COVID-19 cases and 1,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,68,258. There are 21,436 active cases while 3,44,825 patients have been cured or recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 assam school assam government education news + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP