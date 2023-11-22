close_game
close_game
News / Education / News / LPU gears up to host Indian Science Congress for the second time

LPU gears up to host Indian Science Congress for the second time

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2023 06:24 PM IST

LPU, for the second time, will host the event which will see the gathering of people to foster knowledge exchange within the scientific community.

The 109th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held from January 3 to 5, 2024. Lovely Professional University, for the second time, will host the event which will see the gathering of people to foster knowledge exchange within the scientific community.

Scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will attend the 109th Indian Science Congress, to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with the scientific community.
Scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will attend the 109th Indian Science Congress, to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with the scientific community.

‘The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’ will be the theme for the upcoming ISC event which aims to emphasise the role of global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of the modern world. Various diverse scientific sessions, plenary talks, and interactive workshops will be featured at the event, according to a press release by Lovely Professional University (LPU).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: British Council and the University of the Arts London announce grant scheme for sustainable fashion

“2024’s Indian Science Congress will serve as an invaluable platform for our young scientists and researchers to showcase their innovative work. We believe this experience will inspire a renewed spirit of inquiry and innovation, propelling India's scientific community to greater heights,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Rajya Sabha Member.

According to the press release by LPU, scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will attend the 109th Indian Science Congress, to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with the scientific community.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out