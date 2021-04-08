IND USA
All educational institutes, barring medical ones, closed in Lucknow till April 15
Lucknow educational institutes, barring medical ones, closed till April 15

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST

In a bid to effectively control the spread of coronavirus infection in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education.

All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow’s District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday.

He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.

