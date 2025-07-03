Five Patna University colleges, except BN College, on Wednesday got new principals from the panel of names recommended by the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) through a draw of lots, as suggested by the Raj Bhawan. Many firsts in PU posting of principals; women as principals in PSC, Vanijya

PU VC Ajay Kumar Singh said that as per the Raj Bhawan guidelines, the new incumbents have to join within a maximum of three months.

For the first time, of the five principals in PU colleges, there will be two women and three from outside the university

Dr Alka, a teacher of home science from BRA Bihar University, has been been appointed principal of Patna Science College. She will be the first woman to be appointed principal of the college, which will complete 100 years in 1927.

Dr Anil Kumar, who was earlier Associate Professor of Chemistry in Uttar Pradesh, been appointed principal of Patna College, which was set up in 1863 and all the Patna Universities emerged out of it in later years. This is also a first that a science stream teacher will be principal in a pure Arts college.

Prof NP Verma from Jai Prakash University has been appointed principal of the Magadh Mahila College, which was set up in 1946. It is a rare occasion when the premiere women’s college will have a male principal. Earlier once, a male principal was appointed there, but the university had to shift him to a different college after just five days.

Dr Suheli Mehta has been appointed principal of Vanijya Mavidyalay. She will also be first woman principal of the college.

She had topped the merit list of principals, but had later moved the Patna Hugh Court challenging the posting procedure involving lottery method on the plea that it would undermine seniority and merit, and the process was stopped after the court order.

However, With the petition challenging the Raj Bhawan notification withdrawn last month, the Chancellor’s office had written to all the vice chancellors to complete the process for posting of principals at the earliest and report to the Chancellor’s secretariat.

BSUSC had on March 24 recommended the names of 116 principals for the state’s constituent colleges and Raj Bhawan on May 16 issued notification to all the VCs with detailed guidelines for their posting, which included random lottery method to be carried under videography compulsorily.

The principal of the BN College, Raj Kishor Prasad, has remained unchanged. The incumbent principal has been holding the position for over a decade and half.

Prof Yogesh Verma has been appointed principal of Patna Law College. He is a professor at the Plsame college.

In Pataliputra University also, the process is in advanced stage.