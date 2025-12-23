MP govt to set up Adi Shankaracharya gurukuls for Sanskrit and Veda education: Minister

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up two Adi Shankaracharya gurukuls modelled on the Centre's Sandipani Vedvidhya Pratishthan for imparting education in Sanskrit, Yoga, and Vedas, state minister Uday Pratap Singh said on Monday.

He said the gurukuls (residential monasteries or schools) will come up in Rajgarh and Narsinghpur districts, adding that the subject of cow protection will be subsequently introduced in the Gurukuls.

Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP), under the Ministry of Education, is involved in the preservation, conservation and development of Vedic Studies by establishing and supporting Veda Pathshalas.

"It is scientifically proven that cows give energy and inspiration to a person, provide an environment to stay healthy, and will be a centre of research. We are moving ahead with a thought on the issue in the education department," the MP School Education and Transport Minister told reporters on the completion of two years of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

He also informed that a 20-storey building will be constructed in Bhopal for the School Education Department, which will house all the education department's offices.

He stated that the government is mulling over developing all 275 Sandipani and 799 PM Shri schools operated under the School Education Department as model NEP (New Education Policy) schools.

Out of the total 275 Sandipani schools, 79 buildings have been completed, and the target is to complete the work of the remaining 126 buildings by March, he added.

Singh explained various steps taken by the government to address the shortage of teachers and a training programme.

He said the recruitment process for 30,281 teacher vacancies is underway, while orders for higher post charge have been issued to approximately 24,000 eligible teachers.

Besides, for the first time, more than 20,000 surplus teachers have been transferred to schools which were facing a shortage of teachers, he said.

The arrangement for guest teachers has been made through a completely online and transparent process since July 1, and 76,325 guest teachers are currently employed, he said.

A comprehensive teacher training programme has been initiated in accordance with the National Education Policy, the minister said.

According to the minister, the school dropout rate has decreased in all classes over the past three years.

In 2024-25, the dropout rate at the primary level has dropped from 6.8 per cent to zero as they have successfully tracked 90 per cent of children through the Samagra ID.

He said that in 2024-25, the pass percentage for Class 10 board exams increased from 56 to 76.22 (a 20 per cent increase), and for Class 12, the pass percentage increased from 63 to 74.56 per cent.

Vocational education will be introduced in 100 per cent of higher secondary schools within the next two years. Currently, vocational education is available in 3,367 schools (classes 9 to 12), the minister said, adding that the number of students enrolled in vocational courses increased from 4.05 lakh in 2024-25 to 5.98 lakh in 2025-26.

He said that to ensure enrolment of students in the government schools, the government provides free textbooks, laptops and two-wheelers to meritorious students every year.

Last year, the textbooks were distributed to students in April itself so that studies would not be affected from the beginning of the session.

"This year, book fairs will be organised at the development block level. Through this, students of not only government but also private schools will be able to buy books at the minimum rates fixed by the government," Singh said.

In two years, 49 books have been translated into 12 local languages, such as Bundeli, Bagheli, Malvi, Nimadi, among others.

Referring to the Transport Department, the minister said an investigation will be conducted to verify reports (videos on social media) of corruption at the border check posts.

"We have taken action against 13 officers and employees in old cases. Six have been suspended. The border check posts have been closed in the department, and a mobile checking system is in place," Singh said, adding that most of the services of the Transport Department have been made online.