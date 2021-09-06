Home / Education / News / MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities
MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities
MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities
news

MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities

The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

"As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people. I urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name," Yadav said.

Further, he said that the department has considered the change and is proceeding towards the same.

"This matter will go to the cabinet. If everyone's approval is given, this name will be implemented," he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh university professor
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.