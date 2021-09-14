MP to soon start recruitment for 1 lakh posts: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh government to soon start the recruitment process to fill 1 lakh posts in the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. The recruitment process to fill up one lakh posts will be started soon in the state.

Along with the creation of job opportunities, entrepreneurship, self-employment is also being encouraged. There are huge employment opportunities in Pvt sector, said the Directorate of Public Relations, Madhya Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The pace of industrial development and related investment has been accelerated. In the past 17 months, 840 acres were allotted to 384 units. This shall result in capital investment of ₹11,000 crore and 22,000 jobs, Despita the novel coronavirus crisis, there has been an increase of 48 percent in the number of industrial units, 32 percent in land allocation, 33 percent in capital investment and 38 percent in employment generation” reported UNI.

The state government on Sunday had constituted a General Category Commission to plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category.

We (Madhya Pradesh Govt) will soon start recruitment for 1 lakh posts, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said yesterday pic.twitter.com/oCBD36bF5q — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021