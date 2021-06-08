National Teacher Award 2021: Self nomination registration begins, check notice

Ministry of Education has started the registration process for National Teacher Award 2021. The self nomination link by teachers for National Awards is available on the official site of National Awards for Teachers 2021 on nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is till June 20, 2021.

District Selection Committee nominations to be forwarded to the State Selection Committee through online portal will be done from July 1 to July 15, 2021. The selection of the teachers will be done from August 5 to August 16, 2021. Teachers can check the conditions of eligibility to self nominate for the awards below, as per the official website.

National Teacher Award 2021: Eligibility

1. School teachers and Heads of Schools working in recognized primary / middle / high / higher secondary schools under the following categories:

2. Schools run by State Govt./UTs Administration, schools run by local bodies, schools aided by State Govt. and UT Administration.

3. Central Govt. Schools i.e. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Sainik Schools run by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Schools run by Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) run by Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

4. Schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) (Other than those of mentioned above)

5. Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. upto 30th April in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions.

6. Educational Administrators, Inspectors of Education, and the staff of training Institutes are not eligible for these awards.

7. Teacher / Headmaster should not have indulged in tuitions.

8. Only regular Teachers and Heads of Schools will be eligible.

Every applicant shall have to submit a portfolio, online along with the Entry Form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos etc.