The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. NCERT granted deemed university status

The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT.

As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here