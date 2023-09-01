News / Education / News / NCERT granted deemed university status

New Delhi
Sep 01, 2023

NCERT has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT.

As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

