NEET MDS 2024: Ministry of health lowers qualifying cut-off by 21,692 percentile, asks NBE to release revised results

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW, has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2024. As per the latest notice by the Ministry, the qualifying cut-off percentile has been reduced by 21,692 percentile across all categories comprising General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PWD. NEET MDS 2024: Ministry of health has reduced the qualifying cut-off by 21,692 percentile. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The letter signed by Under Secretary Amit Kumar, “I am directed to say that this Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-MDS, 2024 by 21.692 percentile for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI's MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.”

Also read: IIM Lucknow research reveals key factors influencing menstrual cup adoption

The revised qualifying percentile for the General category and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is 28.308. Whereas the revised cut-off for SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories is 18.308,

Likewise, the revised cut-off for the UR-PWD category is 23.308.

General (UR/EWS): 28.308

SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of these categories): 18.308

UR-PWD: 23.308

Also read: University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi to enhance knowledge exchange

Through the official notice, the ministry directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to release the revised results and requested the Medical Counselling Committee to take necessary action based on the new cut-offs on a priority basis.

This move by the government aims to ensure more students have access to specialised dental education.

Also read: JSSC CGL admit card 2024 out at jsscexam24.com, direct link to download JGGLCCE admit cards

It may be mentioned here that the NEET MDS 2024 examination was conducted on March 18, 2024, the results of which was declared on April 3, 2024.

For more related information on the revised results and counselling schedules, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the MCC.