JSSC CGL admit card 2024 out at jsscexam24.com, direct link to download JGGLCCE admit cards
JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for JGGLCCE released at jssc.nic.in and jsscexam24.com.
JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). Candidates can download the JSSC CGL admit cards using the link given on the official website of the commission, jssc.nic.in.
The JSSC website is loading slowly due to heavy traffic. If the website does not open properly, candidates can visit the admit card page directly at jsscexam24.com and download the document.
Also read: RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1679 posts at rrcpryj.org
To download the JSSC CGL admit card 2024, candidates need to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.
JSSC CGL admit card 2024 direct link: https://jsscexam24.com/registration-login/login
As per the information bulletin of the test, JSSC CGL 2024 is being held for 2,017 graduate-level vacancies notified by various departments of the state government.
Also read: RRB NTPC 2024 registration begins for graduate posts, direct link & detailed notification here
JSSC CGL 2024: Important instructions for candidates
- There will be three papers in the examination – Language Knowledge (paper 1), Tribal or Regional Language Knowledge (paper 2) and General Knowledge (paper 3).
- The exam will be taken on OMR sheets. Questions will be objective-type, each carrying three marks. There will be negative marking (-1) for incorrect answers).
- The paper 1 will have 120 questions, paper 2 will have 100 questions and paper 3 will have 150 questions. The duration of each paper will be two hours.
- Candidates must score at least 30 per cent marks in paper 1. Only those who score these minimum marks will be eligible for evaluation of paper 2 and paper 3. Similarly, only those who score 30 per cent or more in paper 2 will be eligible for evaluation of paper 3.
- For inclusion in the merit list, unreserved category candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks (overall). For SC, ST and women candidates, it is 32 per cent, for EBC schedule 1 candidates, it is 34 per cent, for BC schedule 2, it is 36.5 per cent, for Primitive Tribal Group, it is 30 per cent and for EWS, the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News