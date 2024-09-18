JSSC CGL admit card 2024 out at jsscexam24.com, direct link to download JGGLCCE admit cards

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). Candidates can download the JSSC CGL admit cards using the link given on the official website of the commission, jssc.nic.in. JSSC CGL admit card 2024: JGGLCCE admit cards released at jsscexam24.com(screenshot of the admit card download page)

The JSSC website is loading slowly due to heavy traffic. If the website does not open properly, candidates can visit the admit card page directly at jsscexam24.com and download the document.

To download the JSSC CGL admit card 2024, candidates need to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

JSSC CGL admit card 2024 direct link: https://jsscexam24.com/registration-login/login

As per the information bulletin of the test, JSSC CGL 2024 is being held for 2,017 graduate-level vacancies notified by various departments of the state government.

JSSC CGL 2024: Important instructions for candidates