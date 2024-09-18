University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi to enhance knowledge exchange

The University of Melbourne opened its first Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners. The Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi aims to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across education, research, industry, and the community, serving as the University's central hub in India.(Handout)

“Our Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi is a significant step in our longstanding commitment to fostering educational collaboration between India and our University. Building on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years, we are dedicated to empowering and enhancing capacity within India, aligning with our mission to collaboratively benefit society through education and research," said Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne.

The Centre will also feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions, mentioned the press release.

“The opening of the University of Melbourne’s Global Centre in Delhi marks a significant milestone that underscores the university’s long-term commitment to India. The centre will be a hub for strengthening educational and research ties and promoting collaboration. The centre is reflective of Australia and India’s shared vision for education and research as a key driver for economic growth and social impact. It will unlock new opportunities for students and researchers to come together to innovate and address shared challenges for the mutual benefit of both nations," said Philip Green, High Commissioner of Australia to India

The Melbourne Global Centre is not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus. Instead, it is focused on enriching current and future initiatives within India for greater sustainable impact, as determined by the University’s partnership model and informed by Indian governments and institutions, informed the University.

