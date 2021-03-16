NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy (NEP) will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Monday.
Speaking at a private university's event here via video conferencing, Khan also stressed the need for improving the quality of education if the country is to reap the dividends of being a "young nation".
"We all know that education is the greatest weapon for empowerment, in every society it is the most potential power and game-changer which moulds the character of people and enhances their self-esteem and makes them aware of their social responsibility," the Governor said at the valedictory function of Amity Youth Festival 2021.
He said India is an ancient civilisation but it keeps renewing itself through young generations and feels no hesitation in embracing new ideas from all sources.
"The economic growth of our country requires large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and our education system with the New Education Policy will achieve this," Khan said.
He said India is projected as a "young nation" which would have largest population of young people in the working age by 2030.
"This demographic dividend will place young Indians in a position to pursue best careers in the world to utilize this opportunity," he said, according to a statement.
"Therefore, it is essential to improve the quality of education to make it relevant in terms of providing employment opportunity which requires a new vision for education driven dynamically by changing industry needs," he added.
