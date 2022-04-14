Home / Education / News / New DNB/FNB courses: NBE to begin registration process tomorrow
New DNB/FNB courses: NBE to begin registration process tomorrow

  • Medical colleges, hospitals and institutions can register with NBEMS for accreditation at natboard.edu.in up to June 15.
New DNB/FNB courses: NBE to begin registration process tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the registration for 14 recently launched Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses on Friday, April 15. 

Medical colleges, hospitals and institutions can register with NBEMS for accreditation at natboard.edu.in up to June 15.

The board has released the information bulletin for these courses on the official website. 

Information bulletin of new DNB/FNB courses

Here is the list of the new courses:

Renal Transplant (FNB)

Andrology (FNB)

Minimal Access Urology (FNB)

Paediatric Urology (FNB)

Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB)

Fetal Radiology (FNB)

Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB)

Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB)

Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB)

Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care (FNB)

Head & Neck Oncology (FNB)

Bariatric Surgery (FNB)

Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB)

Geriatric Medicine (DNB)

“The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” the NBE said.

