Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
New site for IIT to be announced in a month, says Goa CM

The earlier site, in Shel-Melaulim in Sattari taluka, had to be scrapped after people in the area protested.
PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:57 AM IST

A new site for a proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Goa will be announced in a month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The earlier site, in Shel-Melaulim in Sattari taluka, had to be scrapped after people in the area protested.

Three to four new places have been shortlisted and a panel set to be announced soon will visit them for a final decision, the CM told PTI.

"We will consider all aspects before finalising a site. It will be announced within a month," Sawant said.

