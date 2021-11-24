NIOS celebrates 32nd Foundation Day in presence of renowned educationists

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS on Tuesday, November 23 celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day in the presence of many renowned educationists of the country. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Prof. J.S. Rajput, Padmashri, Former Director NCERT, and Former Chairman NCTE.

The Guests of Honour at the event were all the former Chairmen of NIOS, Prof. M. Mukhopadhyay, Prof. N.K. Ambasht, Shri M.C. Pant, Dr. Sitansu S. Jena, Prof. C.B. Sharma. Also, father Kunankal and Prof. Mohan B. Menon attended the occasion virtually.

While speaking at the event, Chairperson Prof. Saroj Sharma gave the welcome speech and took the opportunity to congratulate and compliment the untiring efforts of the entire team of NIOS. She also revealed that Tutor Marked Assignment to NIOS Virtual Open Schools has been introduced which now is available online and on-app for Secondary, Senior Secondary, Vocational, and Indian Sign Language (ISL).

Chief Guest Padmashri Prof. J.S. Rajput congratulated Chairperson Prof. Saroj Sharma for her consistent efforts for introducing innovations in NIOS. Also, the invited Guests of Honour of the program gave an inspiring and motivational speech and appreciated the contributions of each and every member of NIOS.

At the event, Chief Guest inaugurated the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav App’ for the NIOS learners and Chairperson felicitated Vaidehi Vyas, the learner of Bhartiya Gyan Parampara of NIOS for her wonderful achievements.

