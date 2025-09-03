Ministry of Education has announced the release date of NIRF Ranking 2025. The National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 for all categories will be released on September 4, 2025. The list for top institutes in each catagory and overall category will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. NIRF Ranking 2025: List of top institutes, engineering, medical, management & others releasing tomorrow at nirfindia.org(nirfindia.org)

The NIRF Rankings 2025 will be the tenth edition of the ministry's yearly task. As part of the annual exercise, universities and other educational institutes across India are ranked based on significant parameters.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of categories

The NIRF Rankings are given in the following categories:

1. Overall

2. Universities

3. Colleges

4. Research Institutions

5. Engineering

6. Management

7. Pharmacy

8. Medical

9. Dental

10. Law

11. Architecture and Planning

12. Agriculture and Allied Sectors

13. Innovation

14. Open University

15. Skill University

16. State Public University

The last three categories are the latest additions to the ranking categories, included last year.

This year, the Ministry has informed that a new category has been introduced, namely the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS). In simpler terms, SDGs refer to the 17 global goals that aim to attain a more sustainable present and future. Among these goals is inclusive and equitable quality education.

In 2024, the NIRF rankings were released on August 12, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The rankings were announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

IT Madras topped the overall category, followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place and IIT Bombay in third.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras remained the top performer, followed by IIT Delhi in second place and IIT Bombay in third place.

NIRF ranking 2025: Higher education institutes to be penalised for retracted papers

Besides, AIIMS Delhi ranked on top of the medical category, while the second spot was acquired by PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third place.