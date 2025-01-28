Menu Explore
NIRF Rankings 2025: Data submission window closes on January 31, direct link and important details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2025 12:12 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2025: The window for data submission will close on January 31, 2025 at 5 PM. The direct link is given below. 

The Ministry of Education will be closing the data submission window for the latest edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings on Friday, January 31, 2025. Institutions who wish participate in NIRF Rankings 2025 should submit their data by 5 PM on the official website at nirfindia.org.

NIRF Rankings 2025 data submission portal will close on January 31. The direct link is given here.
NIRF Rankings 2025 data submission portal will close on January 31. The direct link is given here.

Direct link for data submission for NIRF Rankings 2025

Notably, the NIRF Rankings 2025 will be the tenth edition of the yearly task carried out by the Ministry. As part of the annual exercise, universities and other educational institutes across India are ranked based on significant parameters.

There are a total of five parameters which are as follows:

  1. Teaching, Learning and Resources
  2. Research and Professional Practices
  3. Graduation Outcomes
  4. Outreach and Inclusivity
  5. Perception

As informed in the official website, the NIRF ranking methodology draws from the overall recommendations understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Furthermore, the NIRF Rankings are given in the following categories:

  1. Overall
  2. Universities
  3. Colleges
  4. Research Institutions
  5. Engineering
  6. Management
  7. Pharmacy
  8. Medical
  9. Dental
  10. Law
  11. Architecture and Planning
  12. Agriculture and Allied Sectors
  13. Innovation
  14. Open University
  15. Skill University
  16. State Public University

The last three categories are the latest additions to the ranking categories, included last year.

NIRF Ranking 2024: A highlight

The NIRF Rankings 2024 were announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12 at a special program held at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

IT Madras topped the overall category followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place, IIT Bombay in the third position.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras remained the topper followed by IIT Delhi in second place and IIT Bombay in the third spot.

Besides, AIIMS Delhi ranked on top of the medical category, while the second spot was acquired by PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third place.

