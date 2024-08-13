NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 institutes in Engineering, Dental and Pharmacy

The ninth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday. NIRF rankings are based on a set of parameters that help in ranking the universities and colleges.(Karun Sharma/HT file)

Under the Engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras topped the list. Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the second and third positions as per the list.

Under the Dental category, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Tamil Nadu, secured the first position, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra secured the second and third positions in the list.

Under the Pharmacy category, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad topped the list. Following this Jamia Hamdard, Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani secured the second and third positions in the list.

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Engineering category:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Jadavpur University

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Dental category:

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

SRM Dental College

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Pharmacy category:

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Jamia Hamdard

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

JSS College of Pharmacy

Institute of Chemical Technology

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

JSS College of Pharmacy

Panjab University

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

NIRF Rankings are based on a methodology that involves a set of parameters that help in the ranking of the institutes. the parameters are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

This year 3 new categories were included in the list, they are state universities, skill universities and open universities. The other categories include universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

