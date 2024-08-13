 NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 institutes in Engineering, Dental and Pharmacy - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 institutes in Engineering, Dental and Pharmacy

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Aug 13, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Under the Dental category, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Tamil Nadu, topped the list.

The ninth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday.

NIRF rankings are based on a set of parameters that help in ranking the universities and colleges.(Karun Sharma/HT file)
NIRF rankings are based on a set of parameters that help in ranking the universities and colleges.(Karun Sharma/HT file)

Under the Engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras topped the list. Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the second and third positions as per the list.

Under the Dental category, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Tamil Nadu, secured the first position, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra secured the second and third positions in the list.

Under the Pharmacy category, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad topped the list. Following this Jamia Hamdard, Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani secured the second and third positions in the list.

Also Read: NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu college is top college in India, Miranda at second spot, get list of top colleges

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Engineering category:

  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  • Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  • National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  • Jadavpur University

Check out the complete list here

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Dental category:

  • Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
  • Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
  • Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
  • Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
  • A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
  • SRM Dental College
  • Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
  • Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
  • Siksha `O` Anusandhan
  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Check out the complete list here

Here are the top 10 institutes in the Pharmacy category:

  • National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
  • Jamia Hamdard
  • Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
  • JSS College of Pharmacy
  • Institute of Chemical Technology
  • National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
  • JSS College of Pharmacy
  • Panjab University
  • Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Check out the complete list here

NIRF Rankings are based on a methodology that involves a set of parameters that help in the ranking of the institutes. the parameters are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

This year 3 new categories were included in the list, they are state universities, skill universities and open universities. The other categories include universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

Also Read: NIRF Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia retain top three ranks, complete list here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 institutes in Engineering, Dental and Pharmacy
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On