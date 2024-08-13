NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 institutes in Engineering, Dental and Pharmacy
Under the Dental category, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Tamil Nadu, topped the list.
The ninth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday.
Under the Engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras topped the list. Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the second and third positions as per the list.
Under the Dental category, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Tamil Nadu, secured the first position, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra secured the second and third positions in the list.
Under the Pharmacy category, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad topped the list. Following this Jamia Hamdard, Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani secured the second and third positions in the list.
Here are the top 10 institutes in the Engineering category:
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Jadavpur University
Here are the top 10 institutes in the Dental category:
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
- A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
- SRM Dental College
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Here are the top 10 institutes in the Pharmacy category:
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Jamia Hamdard
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
- JSS College of Pharmacy
- Institute of Chemical Technology
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- JSS College of Pharmacy
- Panjab University
- Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
NIRF Rankings are based on a methodology that involves a set of parameters that help in the ranking of the institutes. the parameters are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
This year 3 new categories were included in the list, they are state universities, skill universities and open universities. The other categories include universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
