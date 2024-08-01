NIT Rourkela placements 2023-24: Institute secures over 1300 job offers, 53 students get annual packages over 30 LPA

National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) secured over 1300 job offers, with an additional 6-month internship leading to Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), bringing the total to over 1,320 offers during the placement season for the academic year 2023-24. The core sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for over 50% of the offers, while the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department recorded the highest average CTC at ₹ 19.08 LPA.(Handout)

According to a press release by NIT Rourkela, the average CTC offered recorded across all programs is Rs. 12.89 LPA, with the flagship B. Tech program averaging Rs. 14.05 LPA. 53 students received annual packages exceeding 30 LPA.

“The successful 2023-24 placement season at NIT Rourkela displays the exceptional talent cultivated within our institution. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students, faculty, and the Career Development Centre for their dedicated efforts in achieving this milestone. A robust emphasis on education and technical training plays a pivotal role in preparing our students for professional success. By adopting a student-centric approach to teaching and guidance, we enhance their capabilities and bolster their prospects of securing coveted internships and employment opportunities. It is noteworthy that many students, guided by their evolving priorities, are opting for pursuits such as advanced studies, research endeavors, or entrepreneurial ventures over lucrative job offers. Our institution remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship, which is pivotal in shaping these remarkable achievements," said Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela.

“NIT Rourkela has achieved an incredible feat this year. Despite the initial slowdown in hiring, we adapted by leveraging our strengths in the core sector, resulting in a historic placement season. This success reflects the brilliance and dedication that NIT Rourkela is known for. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Career Development Centre team and the Placement Committee coordinators for their hard work and dedication," said Prof Bibhuti B Nayak, Head of the Career Development Centre, NIT Rourkela.

Placement drive details:

This season’s placement drive saw over 342 companies visiting the campus, with nearly 40% being first-time recruiters. The core sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for over 50% of the offers, while the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department recorded the highest average CTC at ₹19.08 LPA. The Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments followed closely with average CTCs of ₹18.31 LPA and ₹18 LPA, respectively, mentioned the press release.

Core sectors led the recruitment, constituting 50% of total placements, followed by Software & IT Services at 18%, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at 11.2%. Other sectors included Electronics, Analytics & Consulting, Education, Design, and Healthcare, informed the institute.

