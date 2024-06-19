BIMTECH Placement 2022-24 batch: 464 students recruited, 97.07% placement rate achieved

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), announced its placement results with a placement rate of 97.07%, for the batch 2022-24. The placement drive was carried out for its four two-year full-time programs: PGDM, PGDM- International Business, PGDM-Retail Management, and PGDM-Insurance Business Management. (HT File)

According to a press release by BIMTECH, the highest package offer (international) stood at ₹24.43 LPA. The average package stood at ₹11.10 LPA. The institute also mentioned that 464 of its students were placed across both international and national markets.

The placement drive was carried out for its four two-year full-time programs: PGDM, PGDM- International Business, PGDM-Retail Management, and PGDM-Insurance Business Management. The highest CTC for PGDM was ₹22 LPA, followed by PGDM (International Business) at ₹22 LPA, PGDM (Retail Management) at ₹24.43 LPA, and PGDM (Insurance Business Management) at ₹14 LPA, informed BIMTECH.

“BIMTECH has yet again maintained its legacy with the remarkable placements witnessed this year. The visit of 145+ recruiters is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, our academic programs, and the sturdy corporate relations built. There is a rise in the demand for tech-friendly & digitally oriented C-suits capable of making strides in the technological interventions happening around us. Hence, our institution has delivered talent which is capable of navigating through these ever-changing tides and excelling in their chosen fields," said Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

More than 145 leading companies from various sectors such as Landmark Group (Homecentre), Blackrock, EY India, Deloitte, Wipro Ltd., KPMG, Infosys, Make My Trip (MMT), and SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. to name a few participated in this year’s placement drive, mentioned the press release.

BIMTECH informed that students were recruited for diverse roles including Senior Analyst, Business Analyst, Area Manager, Consultant, Management Trainee, Digital Demand Analyst, Research Associate, Associate Solution Advisor, Deputy Manager, and Business Development Manager, among others.

According to the placement officials at BIMTECH, various sectors engaged in the hiring phase but the prime recruiting sector was Banking, Financial Services & Insurance at 37%, followed by IT & ITES, and Consultancy, at 18% and 15% respectively. Other prominent sectors that contributed to the placements are Manufacturing at 9%, FMCG/FMCD at 4%, Retail at 4%, Logistics at 2%, Market Research at 1%, and Others (Media, Real-estate, Edutech, and Telecom) at 10%.

