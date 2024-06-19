 AIIMS New Delhi SR/SD recruitment 2024: Vacancy position revised, registration date extended | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
AIIMS New Delhi SR/SD recruitment 2024: Vacancy position revised, registration date extended

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment exam can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi has extended the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident/ Senior Demonstrator Recruitment Examination for the July 2024 session. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment exam can now submit their application form by June 23, 2024, up to 5 pm.

The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode on July 13, 2024, followed by an Interview (Stage II) of eligible candidates.
The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode on July 13, 2024, followed by an Interview (Stage II) of eligible candidates.

The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode on July 13, 2024, followed by an Interview (Stage II) of eligible candidates.

AIIMS in an official notification also informed that there has been a change in the number of posts in the few departments as well. The recruitment initially was to be conducted for a total number of 517 posts in various departments. As per the recent notification, after a change in the number of seat positions, the recruitment exam aims to fill 526 posts in various departments of the institute.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Senior Resident/ Senior Demonstrator Recruitment Examination for the July 2024 session.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Look out for the link to apply for the AIIMS Senior Resident/ Senior Demonstrator Recruitment Examination and click it

A new page appears where candidates will have to submit their details and apply for the post mentioned

Verify your details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

